Baker Mayfield could lose historic Bucs player to potential retirement in 2026 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a very inconsistent campaign this past NFL season, making it crucial for them to return as contenders in the year ahead. Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield, a key player might not be part of the team, as a potential retirement looms on the horizon.

For more than a decade, Lavonte David has been defending the colors of the Buccaneers, arguably in one of the most physically demanding positions on the field. While the linebacker has stated he feels in peak condition, retirement in the near future cannot be ruled out.

“I feel good,” David recently told the Caps Off podcast via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, I’m healthy. I’m happy. I’m undecided [on retiring]. I’m genuinely undecided, like I don’t know. I don’t know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I still got a lot of football left in me. I know that for sure. I still love the game. I know that for sure. The other side is I want to spend more time with my daughter. She’s in school, so [I’ve been] taking her to school and it’s a good feeling.”

Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

A pillar in Mayfield’s team

Lavonte David stands as the ultimate paragon of consistency and loyalty in Tampa Bay, having started every single one of the 215 regular-season games he has played for the franchise.

Advertisement

see also Buccaneers receive clear message from Baker Mayfield about Mike Evans’ potential exit in 2026

Despite a career defined by elite production—earning a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2013 and two Second-Team honors—he remains one of the most underrated defenders in NFL history, evidenced by the fact that he has somehow been voted to the Pro Bowl only once.

Advertisement

As David contemplates the twilight of his career, his potential departure or retirement looms large over the Buccaneers‘ locker room. For Baker Mayfield, losing such a foundational ‘iron man’ would be a devastating blow; David isn’t just a defensive anchor, but the emotional heartbeat of the team, and his absence would leave Mayfield without the veteran leadership that has stabilized the roster during his tenure in Florida.