NFL: The four quarterbacks with better passer rating than Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is definitely one of the best players in the entire NFL. However, after six weeks of the 2023 season, there are four other quarterbacks who already have a better passer rating than him.

Last season, Patrick Mahomes once again guided the Kansas City Chiefs to success. The team has maintained its dominance since his arrival, and it appears their reign will continue for the foreseeable future.

Despite the Chiefs boasting a 5-1 record in the 2023 season, Mahomes hasn’t been performing at his best. The quarterback has faced challenges with accuracy this year, which has had an impact on his passer rating.

Patrick Mahomes has a worse QBR than four quarterbacks after six weeks

Numerous NFL fans regard Patrick Mahomes as the current best quarterback in the league. He has consistently amazed everyone with his exceptional skills, although the ongoing season has not begun as he might have hoped.

Let’s check Patrick Mahomes’ numbers after six games played. The quarterback has completed 153 passes out of 224 attempts for 1,593 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While these statistics aren’t the worst, they are notably below what is typical for the Chiefs’ star. Consequently, his quarterback rating has taken a hit, with four other players outperforming him in this regard.

Entering Week 7 of the 2023 season, , Patrick Mahomes has a 72.8 passer rating. He ranks 5th behind Jared Goff (73.4), Tua Tagovailoa (74.7), Josh Allen (75.3), and Brock Purdy (77.0).

What have been Patrick Mahomes’ best and worst seasons in terms of quarterback rating?

Speaking of quarterback rating, the worst year for Patrick Mahomes was 2021, when he registered a disappointing 62.2 quarterback rating. His best season was in 2018 when he had a 80.3 at the end of the regular campaign.

Last year, Mahomes had an amazing season. Besides winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs’ star finished the regular campaign with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.