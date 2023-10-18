The current NFL season has kicked off with a remarkable level of parity, as no team has managed to establish a significant lead over the rest of the competition. While only a couple of teams were undefeated entering the weekend, unexpected defeats against weaker opponents have injected a significant amount of suspense into the ongoing competition.

This sense of unpredictability extends to the quarterbacks as well, as there have been fewer standout performances than usual. One player in particular stands out as an exception, and that’s Tua Tagovailoa. However, what’s even more curious is that he’s not the only player with more passing yards than Patrick Mahomes; there are a total of five such players.

Mahomes has experienced some inconsistent performances in the offense, largely due to unreliability from his wide receivers in Kansas City, rather than a decline in his own performance. Chiefs quarterback currently ranks sixth in passing yards, having thrown for 1,593 yards in six matchups.

Tagovailoa has emerged as a strong MVP candidate in the early part of the season and is arguably the frontrunner for the award at the moment. His performances have been stellar, with the Miami Dolphins holding the top spot in the AFC East with a 5-1 record.

Playcalling and the incredible speed of his wide receivers have certainly contributed, but Tua has been as effective as ever. Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards with 1,876, a considerable lead of nearly 200 yards. He is also the only player averaging over 300 yards per game.

Kirk Cousins is in the second position, despite leading in various categories previously. The Minnesota Vikings are having a tough season with a 2-4 record. Additionally, Justin Jefferson, has been placed on injured reserve. Nevertheless, he has accumulated 1,679 passing yards.

Matthew Stafford ranks third after his return from injury, which limited his production last season. Stafford has struggled to find the end zone, with just six touchdowns. However, having Cooper Kupp back has significantly boosted his statistics, resulting in 1,677 passing yards.

In the fourth position, we find the unexpected presence of rookie CJ Stroud. The Texans, with a 3-3 record, are performing better than expected this season, and the rookie quarterback has been a highlight with 1,660 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.

The last quarterback ahead of Mahomes is Jared Goff, who has led the Lions to an impressive 5-1 record. Goff’s fifth position is supported by his 1,618 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions this season.

Tagovailoa has thrown five interceptions in six matchups.