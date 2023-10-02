The Seattle Seahawks opened the 2023 NFL season with a humiliating 30-13 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams. But that is now behind them, and not thanks to Kenneth Walker III or another wide receiver or running back. Rather, their top scorer entering Week 4 Monday Night Football is someone unusual.

The Seahawks’ current streak is made up of two victories: a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Even though they are enjoying a 2-1 record, the defensive line is having serious problems keeping the opposition at bay. In the last three games, they have allowed 88 points.

Who is the Seahawks’ top scorer entering Week 4 Monday Night Football?

According to Pro Football Reference, the Seattle Seahawks’ top scorer entering Week 4 Monday Night Football is punter Jason Myers with 31 points. Myers has been playing for the franchise since the 2019 season.

But the second on the list of Seahawks’ top scorers is running back Kenneth Walker III with 24 points. The two of them are the only Seahawks players with more than 20 points after three weeks.