The Seahawks are currently 2-1, with wins over the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, and a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks’ offense has been solid so far this season, averaging 29 points per game.

Quarterback Geno Smith has been playing well, throwing for over 250+ yards in each of the Seahawks’ last two games. The Seahawks’ defense has been more of a mixed bag. They have allowed an average of 29.3 points per game through three games, which is tied for 29th in the NFL.

The Seahawks’ schedule gets much tougher in the coming weeks. The Seahawks will face the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in their next four games.

Who is the Seahawks’ WR with most TDs entering Week 4 MNF?

According to Pro Football Reference, the Seahawks wide receivers with most touchdowns entering Week 4 MNF is Tyler Lockett with a total of 2 touchdowns and 103 receiving yards.

On the other hand, D.K. Metcalf is tied for the second spot among the Seahawks’ WRs with the most touchdowns this week with Jake Bobo, both of whom have a touchdown scored.

Who has been the best wide receiver in Seahawks history?

Steve Largent is widely considered to be the best wide receiver in Seattle Seahawks history. He played for the Seahawks from 1976 to 1989, and he is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089), and receiving touchdowns (100).