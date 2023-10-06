There could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the New York Jets. There’s still two-thirds of the NFL season to right the ship, and they almost beat the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Zach Wilson had the best performance of his career. He was the first quarterback to statistically outplay Patrick Mahomes in his career, both in college and in the NFL.

That’s why he believes they can build from that momentum when they visit the Denver Broncos. However, they cannot afford to dig themselves into a hole early in the game again.

Zach Wilson Says Jets Need To Start Fast

“I think you ease into a game,” Wilson told the Jets website. “But I almost feel like the defense does too, so we need to come out fast as well. They are easing into what we are doing on offense, so we need to be able to come out right from the beginning. Screw third downs, let’s get some first downs on first down and second down, let’s start fast and get some big plays from the beginning.”

That has been a recurring issue for the Jets this season. They were able to tie things up, and a questionable call cost them of a chance to beat the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Losing to the Broncos would pretty much end their season. But getting a win against a beatable and equally desperate team could be the catalyst they so desperately need.