Jonathan Taylor is one of the most exciting running backs in the NFL. He is a big, powerful runner with breakaway speed, and he is also a good receiver out of the backfield. Taylor had a breakout season in 2021, when he led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). He also had 40 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor’s success in 2021 was due in part to the Colts’ offensive line, which was one of the best in the league. However, Taylor also showed that he is a special talent. He has the ability to break big plays on any given carry, and he is also a very good pass protector.

Taylor is injured, he is on the PUP list and is unlikely to be able to play during the first half of the current 2023 NFL season, but if the Colts make the Playoffs he could get a couple of downs with them.

How good is Taylor’s new contract with the Colts?

According to the NFL and multiple sources, the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor have agreed to a 3-year $42m extension of which only $26.5m is guaranteed. That new contract puts him as the 5th highest-paid running back in the league.

But the best thing is that now he is the running back with the most guaranteed money among all the players in the same position, not even Alvin Kamara with his $75m contract has as much guaranteed money as Taylor.