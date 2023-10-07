Quarterbacks often find themselves throwing the ball frequently during a game for various reasons. It might be due to their exceptional talent, with offensive coordinators eager to exploit their abilities. Alternatively, it could result from playing on teams with weak defenses, where the offense constantly strives to mount comebacks to achieve victory.

Regardless of the reason, it’s noteworthy that only four players have surpassed 100 completions after four games this season. Interestingly, Patrick Mahomes isn’t among this group, as the quarterback entered week 5 ranked 11th with 92 completions. Despite the Chiefs having a favorable 3-1 record, the passing game hasn’t been as precise.

An important clarification is necessary here: Sam Howell leads this statistic with a surprising 131 passes completed, but this number is inflated because he has already played in five games, including last Thursday night’s football matchup. Therefore, the four players with over 100 completions after four matches are Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen.

Kirk Cousins Is Leading the League in Completed Passes

Allen ranks fourth with 101 completions, leading the Bills to a 3-1 record. His significant advantage compared to the other three players lies in having the best completion percentage in the league at 74.8%.

Meanwhile, Cousins leads this statistic like in other passing categories with 108 completions. The quarterback has been forced to throw the ball so many times due to the Vikings‘ challenging start to the season.

Notably, the podium showcases Herbert and Stafford, both with 103 completions each. While Herbert has an impressive 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Stafford has thrown just three touchdowns and five interceptions.

How Old Is Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins is 35 years old.