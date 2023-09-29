Durant was born Kevin Wayne Durant Sr. on September 29, 1988, in Washington, D.C. He began playing basketball at a young age and quickly became one of the top players in his area.

Durant was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2008.

Durant has had a major impact on the game of basketball and has inspired a generation of players. He is a true NBA legend and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Kevin Durant turns 35: a short visit of his career

In 2008, the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. Durant led the Thunder to the playoffs in each of his nine seasons with the team. He reached the NBA Finals in 2012, but the Thunder lost to the Miami Heat.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were one of the most dynamic duos in NBA history during their time with the Thunder. The two were drafted in consecutive years, in 2008 and 2009, and formed a close friendship on and off the court.

In 2016, Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors. He helped the Warriors win two NBA championships in his three seasons with the team. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles tendon. He returned to the court in 2020-21 and helped the Nets reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.

On February 9, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal. The Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected future first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets in exchange for Durant and T.J. Warren.