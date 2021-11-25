Tom Brady is still looking at his best even at 44 but he knows that one day he'll call it a time to his fantastic NFL career. Check out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looks forward to in retirement.

We will probably never see a player like Tom Brady again. A guy who was overlooked in the NFL draft only to become one the greatest athletes of all time, he overcame all odds from day one and he continues performing at his best even at 44 years of age.

Just when many thought he was done after leaving the New England Patriots, he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an unforgettable Super Bowl triumph in his first season away from Foxborough. And now he's on the mission of leading Tampa to back-to-back championships.

So, he has certainly put to rest any comments about his best days being far behind him or anything like that. But even though it looks like he could play until he's 50 if he wants to, Brady admitted there's something he would like about retirement.

Buccaneers: Tom Brady explains what he looks forward to most in retirement

On his SirusXM's Let's Go show, TB12 chatted with Oprah about what he looks forward to most when he retires. It seems like Thanksgiving Day left Tom thinking, as he revealed what things he would like to enjoy more in retirement.

"I've been in football for so long, 22 years professionally, it always comes in the middle of the football season," he said, regarding Thanksgiving Day. "We usually have a game on that Sunday... The holiday just kind of come and goes. There's one thing about playing in the middle of the football season... Thanksgiving, there's a lot to be thankful for, but you only get about four hours to enjoy it.

"Practice usually ends at about 1 or 2. You eat about 3:30, then you're getting ready for next day of practice, same thing with Christmas. I'm looking forward to the time when I'm done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family's all together."

Of course, after more than two decades of playing football at the top level, there's a lot of things Brady may have wanted to enjoy a bit more. Time with family is always important and holidays are a great opportunity for it. So, even though we'll probably see him play for more years, now we know what attracts him the most about retirement.