The NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating as historic quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 years old. A true legend on the field who is still among the absolute elite despite being a veteran. This special date did not go unnoticed by his teammate Leonard Fournette.

The 27-year-old running back came to the Buccaneers in 2020, in the same season as Brady. Along with other standouts like Rob Gronkowski, he gave the franchise its second NFL title in its history by winning Super Bowl LV.

In what is shaping up to be Tom Brady's possible final season in the NFL, Leonard Fournette will play a key role in helping the former New England Patriots star say goodbye with a real chance to win a Super Bowl. In the preseason, Fournette has been in good shape and without the overweight he was at the beginning of the season.

Tom Brady's Cake is the Greatest Of All Time

With his seven Super Bowl championship rings and a myriad of NFL records including 84,520 regular season air yards and 624 touchdown passes, Tom Brady is considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) by many. No one has played and won more postseason games than him.

So in clear allusion to his status as an absolute NFL legend and his 45 years of age, atypical for an active soccer player, Leonard Fournette has the best birthday cake for the man born in San Mateo, California in 1977.

With three seasons ahead of him, having signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $21 million, Leonard Fournette is set to bring a lot of value to the team's offense and to materialize his good relationship with Tom Brady on the field in the upcoming NFL season.