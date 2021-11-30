On the “Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray the legendary quarterback poked fun at the Colts logo while showboating his record against them.

Tom Brady has a lot of bite, you can tell that by his seven Super Bowl titles and his 3 NFL MVP trophies, but he also has a bit of bark. On the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some zingers for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday the defending NFL champions defeated the Colts by 38-31 with a magnetic performance from Brady who completed 25 of 34 passes and went 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The win pushed the Buccaneers to 8-3 on the year and has them in first place in the NFC South. The Colts on the other hand are .500 this season at 6-6 and second in the AFC South.

That winning feeling had Brady in the mood on Monday when he boasted about his 16-4 lifetime record over the Colts, a team he has a special “hate” for, as they were the team in question when the Deflategate scandal broke.

Tom Brady’s comments on the Indianapolis Colts

On the “Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady did not hold back and stated, "Always fun talking to you [Jim Gray] on a Monday after winning… Especially fun after we beat the Colts, which we've done a pretty good job of that lately. I think I've beat the Colts the last nine times I've played 'em, so ... it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them, but not for us."

At 44, Brady is not showing any signs of slowing down, the Buccaneers are once again Super Bowl contenders, Brady at the moment has thrown 30 touchdowns, more than 2018 and 2019 and will most likely finish above his 2017 stats.

