Arguably the greatest NFL player of all-time announced his retirement officially on January 29th and on Instagram mentioned Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as the player that’s “next”.

Tom Brady has called time on one of the greatest careers in sports history. After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady will ride off into the sunset. Brady announced his retirement on January 29th.

Brady, 44, won the Super Bowl last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was the main figure of one of the greatest sports dynasties in recent history, winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Now in a cryptic Instagram mention the now former player tagged Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a story and wrote “You’re next”, with many pundits believing that Jackson is the heir apparent to Brady in the NFL.

Tom Brady “anoints” Lamar Jackson as the next big thing in the NFL

In their lone match Jackson claimed the win over Brady in 2019 by 37-20, with Brady even telling Jackson, "You're doing some great stuff. Keep it up, man. Big fan."

Jackson has been in the NFL since 2018 and has already set various NFL records in his young career. Since 2019 the Ravens have led the league in rushing each year.

