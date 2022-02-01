Despite leading the New England Patriots' offense for two decades and winning six Super Bowls with the organization, Tom Brady didn't mention them in his retirement letter.

Well, it has finally happened. After 22 incredible seasons at the top of the National Football League and seven Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady has decided to walk away and retire from the game.

The announcement came just hours after he claimed that he didn't know what was going to happen in the future. Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news on Saturday, yet Brady's camp denied it.

Clearly, Brady wanted to leave the game on his own terms, with his own words, at his own time. That's why he took to Instagram to share an emotional post thanking Bucs nation and those who walked with him over the years.

Tom Brady Confirms Retirement In Heartfelt Letter

(Via Tom Brady)

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There's a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.

To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you. You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn't be happier with what we accomplished together.

To all the Bucs fans, thank you. I didn't know what to expect when I arrived here, but your support and embrace have enriched my life and that of my family. I have been honored to play for such a passionate and fun fan base. What a Krewe!!

To the city of Tampa and the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg region, thank you. It has been wonderful to be a resident of such a fun place to live. I want to be invited to our next boat parade!

To the Glazer family, thank you for taking a chance on me and supporting me. I know I was demanding at times, but you provided everything we needed to win, and your ownership was everything a player could ask for.

To Jason Licht, thank you for your daily support and friendship-I will never forget it. I had never been through free agency, and I had some trepidation about how we could achieve success. Your leadership gave me confidence, and I will always be grateful.

To my head coach Bruce Arians, thanks for putting up with me! Your firm leadership and guidance were ideal. There is no way we could have had success without your experience, intuition, and wisdom. I am very grateful.

To all the Bucs coaches, my sincere thanks for all the hard work, dedication, and discipline that goes into creating a winning team. I have learned so much from all of you and will value the relationships we have.

To every single Bucs staffer and employee, thank you. Each of you is critically important, and I was greeted with a smile every day. That means so much to me. Your work is made up for long hours and hard tasks, but please know I see each and every one of you. Thank you so much.

To Alex Guerrero, thank you. I could have never made every Sunday without you, it's that simple. Your dedication to your craft and our friendship and brotherhood are immeasurable. We have an unbreakable bond, and I love you.

To Don Yee and Steve Dubin, thank you. You've been with me every step of the way since I left the University of Michigan and before I entered the league. What a journey it's been, and I couldn't do it without you.

To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given me for the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.

And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny, and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."

Brady Doesn't Mention Patriots In Retirement Letter

While that was a class-act letter and a nearly-perfect goodbye, one could help to tell that there was no mention of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, or even the fans at Foxboro.

Brady didn't leave the Pats in the best terms but it was still shocking to see there was no mention whatsoever of the place he called home for two decades and where he set the highest standards in competitiveness.

We're sure this is going to raise some controversy and can only think that he'll dedicate an entirely new post just to Pats' nation, as this isn't what you'd expect from such a classy guy like Brady. Don't worry, Pats fans, he'll get to you in a while.