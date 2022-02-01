Tom Brady confirmed his retirement on social media. The quarterback will leave NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. Here, check out how to watch his docuseries 'Man in the Arena', released in November.

Tom Brady decided to retire from football after 22 seasons at the top of the National Football League and seven Super Bowl titles. After days of speculation, and media storm after Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news, Brady confirmed the news himself on an emotional Instagram post.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote in his statement, in which he thanked the Bucs, his family and the people who helped during his successful career.

If you aren’t ready to say goodbye yet to possibly the greatest of all time, you can walk down the memory lane with ‘Man in the arena’, a documentary series narrated by Brady himself, in which he reflects on his time during the NFL. Here, check out where and how to watch it.

‘Man In The Arena’: How to watch Tom Brady’s docuseries

If you’re in the United States you can watch the series on ESPN+. The series consists of 10 episodes (only nine are out) directed by Gotham Chopra. It was released back in November, 2021 and it explores the psychological and emotional aspects of Brady’s career.

"'Man in the arena' is more than a compilation of career highlights," Brady said in a statement. "This series showcases the incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the wonderful people who have impacted me on this great journey."

Chopra confirmed that the series will have a 10th episode that is still in production and “likely out in Spring.” So, it is highly probable that we can see how Brady took the decision to say goodbye to the game he loves.