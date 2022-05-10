With Aaron Rodgers signing a lucrative contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, many have wondered where that leaves Jordan Love. Even though they have no intention to move him, the team could trade him for the right offer.

The Green Bay Packers took many by surprise when they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he only started once so far, spending most of the time on the sidelines watching Aaron Rodgers at the helm of the offense.

With the veteran quarterback staying for at least four more years after signing a massive extension, the future of Love at Lambeau Field has been put into question, despite the Packers made clear they believe in him .

"We think he can be a good player, but we haven't seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him," Mark Murphy said in April. The Packers, however, could trade him for the right price.

Rumor: The Packers would have an asking price for Jordan Love

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport suggested that, even though moving him is not in their plans, the Packers would consider trading Jordan Love for a second or third-round pick.

While Love is not the starter nor doesn't seem to have any chance to win the job anytime soon, he is still very important for the Packers as a backup. That explains why they would be reluctant to let him leave so easily, as Rapoport notes.

“I guarantee someone would trade a fifth-rounder for Jordan Love, I’m sure somebody would trade a fourth-rounder for Jordan Love. But is that enough for the Packers, God forbid something happens to Aaron Rodgers, is that enough for the Packers to say ‘you know what, we’ll do this, we’ll figure it out later?' They want the security of Love, who knows their system, who they still like. We don't know if he's gonna be what they think he's gonna be, but they still like him."

One thing seems clear: as long as Rodgers is healthy, the Packers will not have another man behind center. However, they need to prepare for the eventual transition to a new quarterback. Besides, it would be much better to keep a dependable backup, just in case.