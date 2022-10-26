Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers claim they won't trade Chase Claypool, some around the league think he'll be on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the most underwhelming offenses in the National Football League. It's been that way since the final stretch of Ben Roethlisberger's career, and it hasn't changed even after his retirement.

So, even though Chase Claypool has failed to live up to the hype, there's still a chance he turns out to be the dominant, physically imposing wideout some expected him to be. He's been limited by poor QB play and his own character issues.

Claypool has drawn mixed takes throughout his brief NFL career, but the physical traits are there. His contract runs through the 2023 season, and even though the Steelers claim he's not going anywhere, George Pickens' surge and Diontae Johnson's extension could make him expendable.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Chase Claypool

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of weapons, but Matthew Stafford has only developed chemistry with Cooper Kupp. Van Jefferson is still hurt, and Allen Robinson has been vastly disappointed.

The Rams have shown no hesitancy to make big moves and give up draft picks in the past. They added Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season last year, so they could try and replicate that formula this season.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants could start the season 7-1. Brian Daboll has turned this team around, and even though their defense deserves most of the credit, Daniel Jones is also having the best year of his career.

But the G-Men lack any sort of threat in the passing game, either because of inefficiency or injuries. Saquon Barkley has carried the load all year, but he's injury-prone, and one-dimensional offenses won't get you far in the playoffs.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the most obvious fit for Claypool or any wideout. They have an unproven, underwhelming receiving corps full of inexperienced players who may not be ready for the next year or so.

Aaron Rodgers is evidently frustrated, and the Packers have dropped three straight games. Claypool is no Davante Adams, but he's a physical specimen that could benefit from playing with one of the greatest gunslingers in NFL history.