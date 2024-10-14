NFL Video: Aaron Rodgers throws incredible Hail Mary in final seconds of first half vs. Bills

Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were trailing in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. With just seconds left on the clock, the veteran quarterback launched an incredible Hail Mary to score a stunning touchdown.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Jets struggled in the first half of Week 6 Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. With only a few seconds left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers came up with the incredible idea to throw a Hail Mary, putting the Jets within striking distance of the Bills before halftime.

The ball left Aaron Rodgers’ hand with just one second remaining in the second quarter. The 52-yard Hail Mary was caught by Allen Lazard. In the confusion, it initially looked like it might be incomplete, but the referees called it a touchdown.

Developing story…

