NFL Video: Aaron Rodgers throws incredible Hail Mary in final seconds of first half vs. Bills

The ball left Aaron Rodgers’ hand with just one second remaining in the second quarter. The 52-yard Hail Mary was caught by Allen Lazard. In the confusion, it initially looked like it might be incomplete, but the referees called it a touchdown.

Developing story…