NFL Video: Aaron Rodgers throws incredible Hail Mary in final seconds of first half vs. Bills

The New York Jets struggled in the first half of Week 6 Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. With only a few seconds left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers came up with the incredible idea to throw a Hail Mary, putting the Jets within striking distance of the Bills before halftime.
The ball left Aaron Rodgers’ hand with just one second remaining in the second quarter. The 52-yard Hail Mary was caught by Allen Lazard. In the confusion, it initially looked like it might be incomplete, but the referees called it a touchdown.
AARON. CHARLES. RODGERS. HE HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!! (via @NFL)
Developing story…