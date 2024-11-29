NFL Video: Brock Purdy spotted throwing passes after limited practice time with 49ers

Brock Purdy could return to the starting role for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills on the road. In a recent video shared by Matt Barrows, the quarterback is seen throwing passes despite being limited in practice due to an injury affecting his throwing arm.

It’s still unclear if Purdy will start against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. However, in Barrows’ video, backup quarterback Brandon Allen is seen wearing a scout team jersey, which may suggest he won’t be starting on December 1.

On Thursday, November 28, reports suggested that Brock Purdy’s injury wasn’t fully healed. In the 49ers’ latest update, he was listed as limited during practice, along with several other players—an indication he might not be ready in time. However, recent developments suggest otherwise.

It’s worth noting that Purdy had been dealing with a shoulder injury, though details were initially scarce. The injury sidelined him for the game against the Green Bay Packers, which ended in a disastrous 38-10 loss. That defeat followed another in Week 11, where Purdy was also absent.

Developing story…