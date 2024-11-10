George Pickens and Russell Wilson delivered one of the most spectacular plays in Week 10 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

George Pickens and Russell Wilson have taken the Pittsburgh Steelers to another level in the last few weeks. That’s why, they could be a big threat to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Although Justin Fields had a very solid start, Mike Tomlin thought Wilson could unlock the skills of an offense which was far away of posting 400 yards and 30 points per game.

Now, this version of the Steelers could become a Super Bowl contender. During a long awaited matchup in the NFL against the Washington Commanders, the star wide receiver showed another glimpse of why the sky is the limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video: George Pickens makes spectacular catch for Steelers

During the first quarter of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders, George Pickens proved why he is one of the top wide receivers in the league.

Advertisement

It was a fantastic rainbow pass of 16 yards from Russell Wilson, but, the adjustment by Pickens made everything possible. Just an impressive highlight in a revamped offense.

Advertisement