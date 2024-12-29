Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Video: Giants' stunning 100-yard kickoff return touchdown shocks Colts

A rare and impressive play from the New York Giants to start the second half with an enormous punt return touchdown, extending their lead against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brian Daboll, head coach of the New York Giants
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesBrian Daboll, head coach of the New York Giants

By Richard Tovar

The New York Giants wanted to start the second half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts in epic fashion, and they did just that with a 100-yard punt return touchdown to extend their lead and begin the third quarter with ease—something not often seen from them.

The author of the spectacular play was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught the ball in the end zone and, with minimal jukes, ran straight up the middle of the field, leaving every Colt player in his wake. Not even kicker Matt Gay could stop him.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been with the New York Giants since the 2024 season. Last year, he was with the Panthers, where he played in a career-high 17 games, recording 5 receiving touchdowns. So far, he has appeared in 13 games with the Giants this season.

Advertisement

Over the past two seasons, Smith-Marsette has been seeking opportunities to prove his value to an NFL franchise. Notably, in 2022, he was with the Chiefs, playing in only 2 games but still managed to earn a Super Bowl LVII ring, despite not participating in any postseason games.

Advertisement

Smith-Marsette’s Contract with the Giants

Smith-Marsette signed a one-year contract with the Giants worth $1.055 million. This marks the second time in his career that he has signed a deal worth over a million dollars, as he earned $1.41 million during his lone season with the Panthers.

Prior to the game against the Colts, he hadn’t recorded any receptions or touchdowns with the Giants, only contributing 27 returns. However, this isn’t the first time Smith-Marsette has returned a punt for a touchdown; he also achieved a 79-yard punt return touchdown with the Panthers in 2023.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are 'inspiring'
WNBA

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are 'inspiring'

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame
College Football

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell
NBA

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell

Better Collective Logo