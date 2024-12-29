NFL Video: Giants' stunning 100-yard kickoff return touchdown shocks Colts

The New York Giants wanted to start the second half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts in epic fashion, and they did just that with a 100-yard punt return touchdown to extend their lead and begin the third quarter with ease—something not often seen from them.

The author of the spectacular play was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught the ball in the end zone and, with minimal jukes, ran straight up the middle of the field, leaving every Colt player in his wake. Not even kicker Matt Gay could stop him.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been with the New York Giants since the 2024 season. Last year, he was with the Panthers, where he played in a career-high 17 games, recording 5 receiving touchdowns. So far, he has appeared in 13 games with the Giants this season.

Over the past two seasons, Smith-Marsette has been seeking opportunities to prove his value to an NFL franchise. Notably, in 2022, he was with the Chiefs, playing in only 2 games but still managed to earn a Super Bowl LVII ring, despite not participating in any postseason games.

Smith-Marsette’s Contract with the Giants

Smith-Marsette signed a one-year contract with the Giants worth $1.055 million. This marks the second time in his career that he has signed a deal worth over a million dollars, as he earned $1.41 million during his lone season with the Panthers.

Prior to the game against the Colts, he hadn’t recorded any receptions or touchdowns with the Giants, only contributing 27 returns. However, this isn’t the first time Smith-Marsette has returned a punt for a touchdown; he also achieved a 79-yard punt return touchdown with the Panthers in 2023.