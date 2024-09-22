NFL Video: Justin Fields' 55-yard TD pass could lock in starting role over Russell Wilson

Justin Fields earned praise from the NFL and other prominent figures after delivering a near-perfect 55-yard pass that resulted in a touchdown, potentially securing his position in the competition against Russell Wilson.

Justin Fields started another week as the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury that’s taken longer than expected. During Week 3, Fields took full advantage of the opportunity, delivering a 55-yard pass to gain a significant lead over the Chargers.

Fields’ spectacular pass was caught by Calvin Austin III during the fourth quarter with 7 minutes left on the clock. It came on a 2nd-and-7 play, where Fields trusted his protection, stepped into the pocket, and delivered a perfect throw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…