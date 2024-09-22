Trending topics:
NFL Video: Justin Fields' 55-yard TD pass could lock in starting role over Russell Wilson

Justin Fields earned praise from the NFL and other prominent figures after delivering a near-perfect 55-yard pass that resulted in a touchdown, potentially securing his position in the competition against Russell Wilson.

Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on after beating the Denver Broncos 13-6 at Empower Field At Mile High on September 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on after beating the Denver Broncos 13-6 at Empower Field At Mile High on September 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Richard Tovar

Justin Fields started another week as the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury that’s taken longer than expected. During Week 3, Fields took full advantage of the opportunity, delivering a 55-yard pass to gain a significant lead over the Chargers.

Fields’ spectacular pass was caught by Calvin Austin III during the fourth quarter with 7 minutes left on the clock. It came on a 2nd-and-7 play, where Fields trusted his protection, stepped into the pocket, and delivered a perfect throw.

Richard Tovar

