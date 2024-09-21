49ers star Deebo Samuel sends strong Super Bowl warning to NFL rivals

In a recent podcast, Deebo Samuel sat down with a fellow San Francisco 49ers teammate to discuss the possibility of a Super Bowl title for their team in the upcoming NFL season.

Deebo Samuel knows all too well what it’s like to play in and lose a Super Bowl. Despite being close to securing that elusive NFL title with the San Francisco 49ers, victory has remained just out of reach. But in a recent podcast appearance, Samuel took the opportunity to send an ambitious message to every NFL team in the league.

In a podcast published by Bleacher Report, both Samuel and his 49ers teammate Brandon Aiyuk discussed various topics related to their team, including their recent Super Bowl LVII loss. Samuel seized the moment to deliver a bold message to the rest of the league.

“I’m looking at what you just said as hungry—I’m full at this point. It’s time to really clean the plate… It’s either now or never. That’s how I kind of look at it. With the guys we have, we’ve been part of the best team in the NFL for the past six years. We’re always there… We’ve got to get it done.”

During the same podcast, the host attempted to ask Samuel and Aiyuk about any lingering doubts surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, despite his proven capabilities. Both players, however, dodged the question as best they could.

Deebo Samuel’s Performance in Super Bowl LVIII

In Super Bowl LVIII, Samuel didn’t find the end zone but recorded three receptions on 11 targets. Though he didn’t score during the playoffs, his standout performance came in the NFC Championship Game against Detroit, where he tallied 89 receiving yards on eight receptions.

How Many Super Bowls Have the 49ers Won?

The 49ers have five Super Bowl titles, all won in the 20th century. In recent years, they’ve appeared in three Super Bowls—2012, 2019, and 2023—all of which ended in defeat: Ravens 34-31, Chiefs 31-20, and Chiefs 25-22 (OT).