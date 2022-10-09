The Chiefs have a big game on Monday Night Football, they won last week against Tom Brady, but now things are different at home. Check here Mahomes' record against the Raiders.

The first win of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs came during Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. That first win was a sign of good offensive line form, plus Patrick Mahomes was sharp during that game.

One of the biggest weeks for the Chiefs in the 2022 season was Week 4 when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on the road. Not only was it a good win, but it was a relief after losing to the Colts.

After four weeks, the Chiefs are dominating the AFC West Division with 3-1 overall, only the Chargers also have three wins within the same division.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes won against the Raiders?

Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, his first pro game was in December of that year against the Denver Broncos. And the first time Patrick Mahomes played the Raiders was in 2018, they won 40-33.

That game was to be the first of seven wins and one loss until December 12, 2021 when they last played. The Chiefs defense knows how to stop Derek Carr.

In 2021 the Chiefs won two games against the Raiders, one at home 48-9 and one on the road 41-14. But in 2020 the Raiders won a game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead 40-32.