NFL: What do the Dolphins need to secure the #1 seed in the AFC?

The Miami Dolphins, once synonymous with mediocrity, have become the toast of the AFC in 2023. Led by the enigmatic Tua Tagovailoa, they currently hold the conference’s top spot with a 9-4 record, but the ultimate prize – the coveted #1 seed and a first-round bye – remains tantalizingly within reach.

But the path to the summit is anything but smooth sailing. So, how can the Dolphins navigate the choppy waters and secure the AFC’s throne? First and foremost, Miami needs to turn defensive line into a fortress.

Dominating against a division rival Baltimore in Week 17, is crucial and Tagovailoa’s health and performance will be the Dolphins’ guiding star to win that game. They have have won one game on the road in december against Commanders at Fedex Field 45-15.

Dolphins’ top seed key

To steal the American Football Conference #1 seed, the Miami Dolphins only have to think about winning the two remaining games on their schedule, one against the Baltimore Ravens (division) and the last one of the regular season against the Bills at home.

It is necessary for them to win the game against the Ravens because if they don’t, that will be the end of their ‘top seed’ dream. The Dolphins certainly won against the Cowboys, but during the first nine weeks of the 2023 season they lost to two big favorites, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Miami’s success this season is not a one-man show. The defense, under the leadership of the fiery Jevon Holland, has been stingy, while the ground game, spearheaded by the talented duo of Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert, keeps defenses honest.

Securing the #1 seed would be a historic achievement for the Dolphins and a testament to their remarkable turnaround. While challenges abound, the pieces are in place.