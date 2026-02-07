AJ Brown gives eye-opening statement about his future with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most polarizing teams in football. One of the most controversial figures on the roster is wide receiver AJ Brown, and he just got another head-turning statement about the team’s future.

AJ Brown appeared on on the Micah Parsons’ podcast and he appears to be eager to stay on the Eagles, but he did spoke about the new-look offense now that Sean Mannion replaced Kevin Patullo as the offensive coordinator.

“Change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for KP. He did a tremendous job and he has a great heart. But I’m excited for the season. I’m excited for what’s to come,” AJ Brown said. That is a straight indictment on how bad Patullo made the offense look in the 2025 NFL season.

Jordan Love praised Mannion’s coaching

Mannion was the QB coach of the Packers last season, so when Jordan Love speaks about him, he knows first hand if Mannion is indeed a good coach or not. Per Love, “They’re getting a very smart coach.” Eagles fans must be thrilled to hear that, as under Patullo, the offense was too pedestrian and predictable.

Jordan Love just had a very good year under Mannion as QB coach. In 2025, he completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Hence, the hope is Mannion can make Jalen Hurts take a leap, and therefore, make AJ Brown look like a top-tier receiver again.

The Eagles need to revamp their offense

When the roster has Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert, it must deliver. When you pair that with the offensive line that the Eagles have, Mannion has lots of pressure to deliver with all this talent.

