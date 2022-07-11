The Steelers will start the upcoming season not only with a new quarterback but also with another stadium name since the company that sponsored the field name does not want to renew the contract.

Heinz Field was opened more than 20 years ago, it is the home field of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but before that stadium they had another home called the Three Rivers Stadium which was demolished in 2001.

The Steelers have six Super Bowl Championships, of which only two were won at Heinz Field, one in 2005 and one in 2008. While the other rings were during the Steelers' golden era in the 20th century.

The first time the Steelers played at Heinz Field was on August 25, 2021, they won a preseason game against the Detroit Lions 20-7 in what was the unofficial opening of the stadium.

What will be the new name of Heinz Field?

The 20-year contract was signed for $57 million but the company is not willing to renew the contract for another couple of decades. So far there is no new name for the stadium as the new sponsors are expected to start a bidding war. Stay tuned for the upcoming update.

Another NFL stadium changed names slightly over the past season, the Kansas City Chiefs' home field is still known as Arrow Head but they now have a new sponsor and the stadium is called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.