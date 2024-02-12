The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning NFL champions. However, their 2024 Super Bowl victory hasn’t impressed oddsmakers, who don’t consider them favorites for next year’s title.

There’s no doubt that Kansas City is currently the best team in the NFL. Having secured three Super Bowls in a five-year span, with a remarkable roster and a legendary head coach, it’s evident they won’t stop there.

In Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers, despite oddsmakers favoring the latter. However, their impressive victory hasn’t propelled them to the top of the favorites list for next year’s championship.

2025 Super Bowl odds: Which team is the favorite to win it?

The 2023 NFL season just ended, but fans are already excited for the 2024 campaign. The 32 teams will try to steal the crown from the Chiefs, but it won’t be an easy task at all.

For the end of the 2023 season, the Chiefs managed to overcome all adversities and win the Super Bowl LVIII. They had a remarkable path in the playoffs, but it is not enough for the oddasmakers.

In the early odds for the 2024 Super Bowl, the Chiefs are not listed as the favorites to win. Surprisingly, it’s the 49ers, the team that lost to Kansas City, who are positioned at the top of the list to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy next year.

These are the early Super Bowl LIX odds (per BetMGM):

San Francisco 49ers: +500

Kansas City Chiefs: +750

Baltimore Ravens: +850

Buffalo Bills: +1200

Detroit Lions: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1400

Dallas Cowboys: +1600

Philadelphia Eagles: +1600

Miami Dolphins: +2000

Green Bay Packers: +2500

As for the teams at the bottom of the list, the Panthers have the worst odds to win Super Bowl LIX, with their odds set at +25000. Following closely behind are the Commanders, Titans, Giants, and Patriots, all tied with odds of +15000.

Why are the Chiefs not the favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl?

Despite winning the Super Bowl in both 2023 and 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly aren’t the favorites for the upcoming edition. The team has undeniably established a dynasty, but they now face a situation unprecedented in their recent history: the opportunity for a threepeat.

The Chiefs are the seventh team in NFL history to secure back-to-back titles (with the Steelers achieving it twice). This could be why oddsmakers don’t consider them favorites, as achieving such a feat seems highly unlikely.