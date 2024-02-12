Patrick Mahomes has done it again. On Sunday, the 28-year-old took the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl victory for the third time in his career, this time by leading a fantastic game-winning drive in overtime.

With this success, Mahomes is definitely establishing the Chiefs as a new dynasty in the NFL, only years after Tom Brady did just that with the New England Patriots. Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes admitted this is not what many people want.

“I know [some fans] get fatigue sometimes of one team winning, but we try to enjoy it and just enjoy the moment that we have together and enjoy just kind of what we can do every single day to bring the best out of each other,” Mahomes said.

The Texas Tech product is now the subject of constant comparisons with Brady, who set the record of Super Bowl wins by a player with an impressive seven rings. Mahomes is still four championships shy, but his three titles in Kansas City make a lot of other fan bases jealous. Far from taking it the wrong way, Mahomes just hopes the Chiefs can be recognized for their hard work instead of being hated for their success.

“I hope people remember not only the greatness that we have on the field, but the way that we’ve done it,” Mahomes said. “I feel like we enjoy it every single day. We have fun, we play hard and it’s not always pretty, but we just continue to fight to the very end.“

Mahomes looking forward to a three-peat

While the Chiefs can be pretty satisfied with their three championships in five years, that doesn’t mean they’re not hungry for more success. Now that they won back-to-back titles after failing to do so in 2021, Mahomes and company are already setting their sights on a three-peat.

No team in NFL history has so far won three Super Bowls in a row, which is why the challenge could be pretty exciting for Kansas City.

“It [would be] legendary,” Mahomes said. “No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that. We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.“