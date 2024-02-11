Unsurprisingly, the 2024 Super Bowl has given a lot to talk about. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a memorable 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, making social media go wild. Usher’s halftime show performance was also subject of countless memes, but here we’ll take a look at the reactions to the game.

The first half was quite slow, but it still delivered plenty of moments that were topic of discussion on social media. Both Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco, for instance, were trending topic after fumbling the ball early in the game.

But Travis Kelce made even more headlines for a sideline outburst, bumping and yelling at head coach Andy Reid for taking him out of the field in the play of Pacheco’s fumble. NFL Twitter (X) also reacted to Dre Greenlaw‘s unbelievable injury while celebrating a Niners’ touchdown.

Best memes and reactions from Super Bowl LVIII

The second half delivered even more moments worthy of memes. Mahomes was the target of mockery by fans for throwing an early interception after the halftime, though he changed the narrative by capitalizing on a key mistake by the Niners to throw for his first touchdown pass of the night.

Ray-Ray McCloud, meanwhile, also drew reactions for losing the ball in a punt return to let the Chiefs recover possession and score their first TD. But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan drew even more critics for his playcalling in the second half, as fans felt he didn’t run the ball enough. Needless to say, fans continued to flood social media with memes as the Super Bowl went to overtime.

Of course, Taylor Swift’s mere presence at Allegiant Stadium also was a huge talking point throughout the game, with fans making jokes about her thoughts about Kelce’s outburst as well as the Chiefs’ performance.