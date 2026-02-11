Not only Matt Nagy: NY Giants set to hire another two-time Super Bowl champion coach

Although several long months remain before the start of a new NFL season, preparations are already taking shape. The New York Giants’ main goal is to reach the Super Bowl again, and they are looking to add a new coach to their staff following the arrival of Matt Nagy.

According to a recent report from insider Matt Zenitz on his X account, in the Big Apple they are setting their sights on the AFC South, specifically the Tennessee Titans. The name targeted to join the Giants for this season is Frank Bush.

The coach comes with a long career in the league, and the main goal is to add him to Harbaugh’s staff as the new linebackers coach. He has previously worked with teams such as the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons.

Bush already knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl

Frank Bush played a pivotal role in the Denver Broncos’ legendary back-to-back championship run in the late 1990s. Serving as the team’s linebackers coach, Bush was instrumental in developing a disciplined and aggressive defensive unit that helped secure victories in Super Bowl XXXII against the Packers and Super Bowl XXXIII against the Falcons.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush.

His ability to maximize the talent of stars like Bill Romanowski and John Mobley was a key factor in Denver finally reaching the summit of the NFL. These consecutive titles cemented Bush’s reputation as a top-tier defensive mind and remain a crowning achievement in his long coaching career.

Nagy’s rings

After winning consecutive titles in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy has joined the New York Giants to lead their offense.

Tasked with revitalizing the unit under head coach John Harbaugh, Nagy aims to replicate his championship success by taking over play-calling duties and mentoring young quarterback Jaxson Dart. By bringing his “Kansas City” expertise to East Rutherford, he hopes to transform the Giants into an immediate postseason threat.