Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ultimately lose Super Bowl champion with Chiefs to the NFC for 2026

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will head into the 2026 NFL season with different faces around them. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ coaching staff has already seen multiple departures, including many contributors to the team’s Super Bowl success in recent years.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs found out that longtime assistant coach Matt Nagy is moving to the NFC to become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator under John Harbaugh, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Chiefs had officially confirmed Nagy was out of the team in January, following weeks of rumors about his future in the NFL. With his contract as offensive coordinator expiring, Nagy was expected to continue his coaching career outside Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Nagy settles with Giants OC job after failed pursuit of HC position

What Reid and Mahomes didn’t know was whether Nagy’s next job would be as a head coach or as an offensive coordinator. Nagy was a candidate for different head coaching openings, with the Tennessee Titans seen as his most likely destination before they hired Robert Saleh.

Matt Nagy coaching during a Chiefs game.

Advertisement

With no head coaching jobs left, Nagy still found a landing spot in New York to continue proving his worth running an offense. But before Nagy found a new team, the Chiefs had already replaced him by reuniting Reid and Mahomes with Eric Bieniemy, another Super Bowl-winning assistant coach.

Advertisement

see also Bills set to hire coach who worked with Andy Reid in Patrick Mahomes’ first year as Chiefs QB1

Nagy’s challenge in New York after Super Bowl success with Chiefs

Nagy’s experience with the Chiefs, where he celebrated two Super Bowl wins (LVII, LVIII) alongside Reid and Mahomes, makes him an interesting fit for the Giants’ offense, which also offers Harbaugh and Nagy something else other than working in a big market like New York: a young core of promising players to work with.

Advertisement

Nagy will be in charge of maximizing Jaxson Dart’s potential following a promising rookie year by the Ole Miss product, and with Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers recovering from injuries, the Giants’ offense is expected to shine in 2026.

There’s work to do for Harbaugh and Nagy though, since the Giants finished bottom of the NFC East last year. Their 4-13 record secured them the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, which will give New York an opportunity to pick another top prospect.

Advertisement