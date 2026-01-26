Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals where his relationship with Matt Nagy stands amid his 2026 departure

The Kansas City Chiefs are already making adjustments for the upcoming NFL season after coming off a year they wanted to put behind them. Following a disappointing campaign, the organization began reshaping its coaching staff to better support head coach Andy Reid, with one of the most significant changes being the departure of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Earlier in the offseason, the Chiefs announced they were bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, hoping to recapture the offensive identity that defined their success in the late 2010s. That move confirmed the team would part ways with Nagy, who subsequently became a coaching free agent after his second stint in Kansas City came to an end.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later addressed the status of his relationship with Nagy, making it clear there was no tension between the two. “We left it that simple, that’s what I would tell you,” Reid said, via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “Matt and I have a great relationship. Before the season even started, I knew he wanted the opportunity to have his own show.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Nagy had not signed with another team, though several head coaching vacancies remained around the league, including positions with the Buffalo Bills and other potential contenders.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with Quarterbacks Coach Matt Nagy.

Advertisement

Reid believes Nagy deserves another head coaching opportunity

Despite the Chiefs’ struggles, Reid consistently defended Nagy’s body of work. Kansas City’s offense remained productive throughout the 2025 season, particularly during an MVP-level stretch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, before his season was cut short by an ACL injury. Reid maintained that Nagy’s contributions extended beyond any single season’s results.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes about who will take Chiefs playcalling duties with Eric Bieniemy back

“He’s been a head coach. He was Coach of the Year,” Reid said. “Everything I’ve said about him before, I still believe. There’s nothing different there. He deserves another head coaching job, and if not, he deserves the chance to go out and do his thing.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, the Chiefs missed the NFL playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era, a result that accelerated organizational change. Kansas City turned back to Bieniemy in hopes of stabilizing the offense and restoring the championship standard the franchise had come to expect under Reid.