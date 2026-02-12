Andy Reid adds former 3x Pro Bowler to boost specific area for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2026

Andy Reid is wasting no time retooling the Kansas City Chiefs. On that note, a new coach has been added to the staff, tasked with working alongside specific teammates of Patrick Mahomes during the 2026 NFL season.

“The Chiefs are hiring former NFL RB and current Oklahoma RBs coach DeMarco Murray as their RBs coach on Andy Reid’s staff,” insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.

Murray, a former three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, retired after the 2017 season. During his seven-year NFL career, Murray totaled 7,174 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns, including a 1,845 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns campaign in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since 2019, he has been coaching running backs, joining Arizona’s college football program before heading to Oklahoma. After six years with the Sooners, Murray is now entering the league, hoping to help Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs after their worst season in over a decade.

DeMarco Murray at Pier 70 in San Francisco, California.

Help in the backfield

The Chiefs struggled to establish the ground game during the 2025 NFL season. Thus, it’s no wonder Reid and company are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to bolster such a crucial position.

Whether Mahomes is healthy enough to play the entire season or not, the star quarterback in Kansas City needs consistent production in the backfield. If not, he will be left out to dry.

Jeremiyah Love to Kansas City?

In that regard, reports suggest Reid and the Chiefs could add a star running back to help Mahomes in 2026, with many linking Notre Dame standout and Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love to Kansas City in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As he takes over a running backs room that has been through the wringer, Murray knows his job will be under the microscope from the get-go. If the Chiefs draft Love, then many of those problems may disappear in the blink of an eye. The Notre Dame talent is a football unicorn, and his arrival in Missouri could be a match made in heaven for Murray, Reid, and company.

However, Love is expected to be taken off the draft board early. Reid and the Chiefs may be wary of spending their first-round pick (ninth overall) on a position that is widely considered the easiest to replace in the league. Desperate times call for desperate measures, though, so Reid may be inclined to throw the playbook out the window.