Not only Travis Kelce: Another Chiefs star decides to skip 2026 Pro Bowl

As the NFL season gradually comes to an end and anticipation builds for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and the Seahawks, the tension eases with appealing events such as the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately for fans, some of the league’s biggest stars will not be in attendance, including Travis Kelce, as well as one of his teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs.

On this occasion, and as announced by the NFL through its official website, Chris Jones will not take part in the event. As a result, the Chiefs will be represented by only two players, as Travis Kelce will also be absent.

Center Creed Humphrey and offensive guard Trey Smith will therefore be the only two players coached by Andy Reid who will ultimately be part of the team representing the AFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where will the Pro Bowl be played?

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The event has moved from its traditional outdoor stadium setting to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Advertisement

Kelce’s future remains uncertain

see also Chiefs sign new coach with Andy Reid as key reason for 2x Super Bowl champion to join Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in 2026

As of February 2026, Travis Kelce remains at a career crossroads, leaving Chiefs Kingdom in a state of uncertainty regarding his future. While he led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, his recent withdrawal from the 2026 Pro Bowl and a focus on personal milestones have fueled intense retirement rumors.

Advertisement

Kelce reportedly has stated he will take the next few weeks to evaluate if his body is ready for another 21-week run, while the Chiefs organization has made it clear that the door is wide open should he choose to return for one more year.