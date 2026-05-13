NY Giants are confident Arvell Reese can contribute a great deal to their team in the 2026 NFL season

Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants have Arvell Reese as one of the names to watch.

Arvell Reese was the New York Giants’ first major bet in the latest draft. His technical qualities and physical attributes raise hopes of having a strong addition for the 2026 NFL season, including from Brian Burns, a leader of this roster.

“Some guys, you know, gotta touch the stove to get burned, to learn the lesson,” Burns said to northjersey.com‘s Art Stapleton. “Some guys get it right away. Either way, at the end of the day, we’ve got great guys in our building. We’ll see how it goes, but yeah, I’m real glad [Reese] is on the team.“

The transition from college football to the NFL can be very challenging. If he adapts quickly, Reese could potentially become a player to watch on the Giants’ defense.

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Will Arvell Reese be a starter for the Giants?

With the Giants embracing a “position-less” defensive philosophy under John Harbaugh, rookie Arvell Reese is poised to be a Day 1 impact player. Although he shares the field with established stars like Burns, Tremaine Edmunds, and the high-upside Abdul Carter, Harbaugh’s vision for Reese involves utilizing his elite 4.46 speed and 241-pound frame as a versatile chess piece.

Arvell Reese looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship.

While he is expected to line up primarily as an off-ball WILL linebacker next to Edmunds, his history at Ohio State—where he split over 600 snaps between the edge and the interior—suggests he will frequently rotate into pass-rushing packages alongside Burns and Carter.

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Burns becomes the leader of this defense

Dexter Lawrence’s departure weeks ago left the Giants without one of their main defensive leaders. Now, it will be Brian Burns who steps up as the voice of command, being one of the most experienced players on this defensive front for John Harbaugh.

Tremaine Edmunds arrived this past offseason from the Chicago Bears, while Abdul Carter will enter his second season as a professional player, and Arvell Reese will be making his first steps in the NFL.