NY Giants, John Harbaugh could sign former Chiefs CB 2x Super Bowl champion Nazeeh Johnson after Thaddeus Dixon’s season-ending injury

The Giants are suddenly facing new concerns in the secondary after undrafted rookie Thaddeus Dixon reportedly suffered a serious injury. A former player of the Chiefs could help.

The New York Giants continue exploring potential secondary depth as Ian Rapoport confirmed that Nazeeh Johnson had a visited scheduled with John Harbaugh’s team.

Under normal circumstances, the move might not have generated major attention, but the timing suddenly makes the situation far more significant following the devastating injury suffered by undrafted free agent Thaddeus Dixon.

Dixon, who played collegiately at North Carolina, already entered the NFL carrying concerns after a previous hamstring injury contributed to him going undrafted. Now, in what feels like the worst possible scenario at the worst possible moment, the young defensive back reportedly suffered a serious Achilles injury during a critical stage of his professional development.

Advertisement

Who just got injured with Giants?

Thaddeus Dixon’s injury could dramatically impact his chances of earning a role with the Giants, forcing the organization to quickly evaluate additional options in the secondary. That is where Johnson’s visit suddenly becomes much more relevant for New York.

Giants searching for secondary depth after devastating setback

Nazeeh Johnson originally entered the NFL as a draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Although he was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams during his time in Kansas City, he never fully established himself as a consistent contributor within the defense.

Still, Johnson brings NFL experience and familiarity with a winning environment, two qualities that could become valuable for a Giants secondary now dealing with unexpected uncertainty.

Advertisement

For the Giants, this situation also serves as another reminder of how quickly roster plans can change during the offseason. Dixon was hoping to overcome the injury concerns that hurt his draft stock, but now New York may be forced to look elsewhere for immediate depth while the young cornerback faces another major obstacle early in his career.