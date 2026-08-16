NY Giants receive bad news on RB Turbo Miller following preseason game vs Vikings

The New York Giants might have a reason to be concerned after Turbo Miller got hurt in their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The New York Giants losing to the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t the only bad news coming out of that game. In fact, it seems like running back Turbo Miller could be sidelined for a while after getting injured.

Head coach John Harbaugh said it was a groin injury for Turbo Miller, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. However, the reporter also stated that, after the Vikings game, Miller said it was a lower abdomen injury. That game also saw Jaxson Dart going into the blue tent, which left him puzzled.

Regardless of where the injury is, Raanan also said Miller is likely to miss time, as the running back was in serious pain after game. Miller has been with the Giants since 2024, though most of this time, he’s been on the practice squad.

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The Giants shouldn’t be too concerned in the RB department

The Giants have Cam Skattebo as their main running back, followed by Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, and Eric Gray. Hence, while it’s unfortunate that Miller got injured, the Giants are really well covered in the position.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that RB Dante “Turbo” Miller is dealing with a groin injury after he left the game on Saturday vs the Vikings.



Miller could miss some time as a result of the injury. pic.twitter.com/gFj9XCRTnc — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) August 16, 2026

Also, undrafted free agent Damon Bankston and fullback Patrick Ricard are on the roster. Whether it’s running the football or pass protection, the Giants are in good position to thrive.

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Harbaugh’s teams’ running stats

Harbaugh has been a head coach for 18 years. Given that he emphasizes a lot in the running game, it’s not surprising to see how well his teams usually rank in the rushing offense department.

Out of 18 years, his rushing offense has been a top 10 unit 12 times, and two additional times they’ve been ranked 11th. Hence, Harbaugh lives to run the ball and his teams have always been consistently good at it.