NY Giants sign Jake Haener: A look at their QB room heading into the 2026 NFL season

Ahead of 2026 NFL season, Jake Haener arrives in East Rutherford to join the New York Giants’ QB room, led by Jaxson Dart.

The New York Giants have bolstered their QB room ahead of the 2026 NFL season by adding experience behind Jaxson Dart. According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, Jake Haener signed with the G-Men after working out for several other teams.

This gives John Harbaugh a variety of styles at the signal-caller position: Jaxson Dart as the main figure, with three experienced players behind him — Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen, who joined from the Tennessee Titans, and the recently mentioned Jake Haener.

The Giants know this will be a highly competitive season, both physically and in terms of talent. Haener’s arrival provides a boost not only to the team’s morale but also an interesting alternative on the depth chart.

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Jake Haener’s NFL journey

Selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, Jake Haener has served primarily as a backup in New Orleans. After sitting out his rookie campaign due to a suspension, Haener made his league debut in 2024, appearing in eight games with one start.

Jake Haener former New Orleans Saints QB.

Over his NFL career, he has completed 18 of 39 passes (46.2%) for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 22 rushing yards on 11 carries. He will now look to gain valuable experience upon his arrival in East Rutherford, joining a team with serious aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl.

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More new faces in New York?

The New York Giants continue their pursuit of building a competitive roster, and the backfield is clearly an area they are looking to strengthen. NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Najee Harris visited the G-Men’s facilities, making a potential move to New York a possibility.