NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo reveals key area to improve after win vs Cowboys

Cam Skattebo was pleased with what he saw from the New York Giants’ offensive line during their Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The young running back enjoyed the physicality of the performance and credited the players up front for creating opportunities for the running game.

The Giants relied heavily on their physical approach against Dallas, and Skattebo was one of the biggest beneficiaries. He found room to run behind an offensive line that consistently attacked downhill and worked to reach the second level against the Cowboys’ defense.

However, Skattebo also knows the group cannot be satisfied after just one game. While he praised the offensive line’s overall performance, the running back acknowledged that there were several plays where the execution was not where it needed to be.

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Cam Skattebo praises Giants offensive line

Cam Skattebo was asked about his experience running behind the Giants’ offensive line against Dallas and made it clear that he enjoyed the physical style New York brought to the game. He also credited the blockers for doing their jobs and creating opportunities for the running backs.

“I was pleased. It was physical. It was downhill. I enjoyed it. I’m not too sore. The guys up front did their job. They took care of the four down guys and then got to the next level and did a good job doing that. So, I was pleased with it.”

That praise is significant because the Giants are trying to establish a more physical identity under John Harbaugh. Skattebo’s running style fits naturally into that approach, and the RB clearly appreciated the way the offensive line attacked the Cowboys’ defensive front.

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Still, Skattebo did not pretend everything was perfect. Even after describing the performance as a positive one, he acknowledged that there were moments when the Giants’ execution broke down and left him wondering what had happened on a particular play.

Giants O-line has room to improve

Cam Skattebo was particularly candid when discussing those mistakes, making it clear that he believes the offensive line can become even better as the season progresses.

“I know we can get better. There were some plays where like, ‘Holy cow, what are we doing?’ But those guys, they’re professionals. They’re going to fix it. They’re going to get better. I’m going to fix my track. I’m going to get better at my stuff. I mean, they did a great job. So, I’m excited to continue to do it.”

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That comment provides an interesting glimpse into how Skattebo evaluates the running game. He was not simply pointing the finger at the offensive line; in fact, he immediately included himself in the areas that need improvement. Cam understands that successful runs depend on both the blockers executing their assignments and the running back following the correct track.

That will become even more important against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Skattebo believes the Giants’ offensive line already showed enough against Dallas to give him confidence, but he also knows that better execution will be necessary as the competition gets tougher. His message is clear: the performance was good, but the Giants’ running game has another level to reach.