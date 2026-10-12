NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo shows self-criticism after tie against Commanders

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie in an entertaining game filled with mistakes, as few players were able to avoid them. Cam Skattebo committed a costly fumble for his team, one that could have changed the course of the game had it not occurred.

“I fumbled the ball. We can’t have that,” Skattebo said once the game concluded. “I understand that. I’m going to go into the film room and get it fixed. I felt like I had good protection on it. The kid made a hell of a play. I think in that situation what I think I could do differently is try not to get the extra yards because we’re already in a good position and continue to take care of the ball.

“If I get tackled for a loss at one yard, then I get tackled for a loss at one yard. I’m the player that tries to fight for as many yards as possible for this team. It kind of bit me in the (expletive) there. I got to make sure I protect the ball for this football team. We win that game if I do.”

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Skattebo’s perseverance and consistency drive him to improve day by day, and in that regard, the Giants can rest assured that he will look to fine-tune every detail of his game. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to avoid costly fumbles moving forward.

Skattebo’s costly fumble

Cam Skattebo was putting the Giants’ offense on his back late in overtime, ripping off hard-nosed runs and dragging defender after defender to put New York well within field goal range at the Washington 23-yard line. But just as he was fighting for extra yards to seal the win, the ball popped loose—giving Washington the ultimate gift and leaving Giants fans staring at the TV in disbelief as the game ended in a painful 27-27 tie.

Cam Skattebo With The Fumble With Less Than Two Minutes Left. Horrible Mistake. That Can’t Happen. 😬 https://t.co/oYwB9LGTkG — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 11, 2026

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Statistic Stat Line Rushing attempts 13 Rushing yards 59 (4.5 YPC) Longest run 19 yds Receptions 2/3 targets Receiving yards 12 yds Total scrimmage yards 71 yds Fumbles lost 1 (in OT at the WAS 23)

What’s next for the Giants?

First, the G-Men return home to MetLife Stadium to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. After that, they head out on the road to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium for Week 7. Following a Week 8 bye, they jump right into a fierce divisional rivalry matchup when they travel to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles in Week 9.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 27-27 tie in an entertaining game.

in an entertaining game. Cam Skattebo admitted his costly fumble in overtime prevented a potential victory.

in overtime prevented a potential victory. The New York Giants return home to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.