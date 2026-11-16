Tavierre Thomas has been signed by the New York Giants, who continue to look for help in the secondary.

The New York Giants strengthened their defensive backfield on Monday by signing veteran defensive back Tavierre Thomas off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Because Thomas joins New York’s active 53-man roster directly from a rival club’s practice unit, general manager Joe Schoen must execute a corresponding roster move. According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, head coach John Harbaugh targeted the 30-year-old defender to bolster both secondary depth and special teams coverage.

Earlier reports revealed how the NY Giants received a positive update on RB Tyrone Tracy’s hamstring injury. Now, adding a seasoned defender gives Big Blue immediate reinforcement ahead of a pivotal Week 11 home clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Why are the Giants so needy of DB help?

New York’s secondary has endured inconsistency throughout the first 10 weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Injuries have repeatedly tested the unit’s depth, with cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Nikko Reed both inactive in Week 10 and rookie Colton Hood recently battling a dislocated finger.

The Giants are signing DB Tavierre Thomas off the Vikings practice squad, per Adam Schefter.



Thomas has played in 116 career games, with 22 starts.



The Giants are his 6th NFL team. pic.twitter.com/e33neyNJBr — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 16, 2026

Furthermore, New York’s special teams coverage units suffered noticeable breakdowns during Thursday night’s 24-21 divisional loss to Washington. With explosive passing attacks from future opponents looming on the schedule, the Giants urgently needed some insurance.

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Tavierre Thomas is a serviceable veteran

Entering his ninth NFL season out, Thomas brings 116 career regular-season appearances and 22 starts. He’s had stints with Cleveland, Houston, Tampa Bay, and Minnesota. Over his career, the versatile defensive back has compiled 252 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Thomas primarily projects as a core four-phase special teams contributor. However, his positional flexibility allows him to step into nickel packages in a pinch. His physical tackling and veteran composure provide exactly the steady presence New York’s defense requires down the stretch.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants signed Tavierre Thomas off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. General manager Joe Schoen must execute a corresponding roster move for the 53-man roster.

for the 53-man roster. Tavierre Thomas brings 116 career regular-season appearances and 252 tackles into his ninth NFL season.