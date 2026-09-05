NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo takes a big shot at New York fans and media after 2026 Fanatics Fest backflip controversy

Cam Skattebo is ready to put the controversy surrounding his Fanatics Fest backflip behind him. The New York Giants running back went viral during the offseason after attempting a dangerous flip on stage while still recovering from the serious ankle and leg injury that ended his rookie season. The moment immediately raised concerns because of how important Skattebo could be to New York’s offense in 2026.

The incident also generated a strong reaction around the Giants. Head coach John Harbaugh said he planned to speak with Skattebo after seeing the video, while general manager Joe Schoen admitted he would have preferred that the running back not attempt the stunt. Skattebo, however, escaped the incident without suffering another injury and continued his recovery ahead of the new season.

Now, with Week 1 approaching and Skattebo expected to play a major role in the Giants’ offense, the running back has offered his perspective on the controversy. Speaking with Rich Eisen, Skattebo made it clear that he believes the incident became much bigger because of the intense attention that comes with playing in New York. For him, the most important part is that he walked away healthy and is now back on the football field.

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What did Cam Skattebo say about the Fanatics Fest controversy?

The Fanatics Fest incident was particularly concerning because Cam Skattebo was coming off a devastating rookie-season injury. He had suffered a dislocated ankle and tibia fracture in Week 8 of the 2025 season, making any unnecessary risk during his recovery a source of concern for the Giants. The failed backflip therefore became more than just a viral moment, especially for a player expected to be an important part of the team’s offense.

When asked by Rich Eisen about the reaction to the incident, Skattebo dismissed much of the controversy and pointed to the way New York magnifies everything involving its athletes. “Yeah, I mean. That’s what New York does. They blow everything up. I was able to come out of that alive and back on the football field. That’s all that really matters. We’re here now.”

Skattebo’s comments show that he does not intend to let the incident define his offseason or his return from injury. The running back has already acknowledged that he learned from the situation, and he now has the opportunity to put the attention where he believes it belongs: on football.

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For the Giants, that is ultimately the most important development. Skattebo is expected to be a key piece of Harbaugh’s offense alongside Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, and his availability could have a major impact on New York’s chances in 2026. The Fanatics Fest controversy is now behind him, and Skattebo’s message is simple: he survived the scare, completed his recovery and is ready to get back to being himself on the field.