NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo reveals key details on John Harbaugh controversy after backflip

Cam Skattebo has provided more details about the reported controversy surrounding his off-field antics and his relationship with New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. The running back became the center of attention after performing a backflip at an event while recovering from the serious injury that ended his rookie season, prompting questions about whether the Giants were concerned about his decision-making.

The incident quickly generated speculation that Harbaugh was unhappy with Skattebo and could have had a serious conversation with his young running back. Harbaugh had previously acknowledged the incident, while general manager Joe Schoen also expressed a preference for Skattebo to avoid unnecessary risks while preparing for the season. That created the impression that the Giants wanted their breakout running back to be more cautious away from the football field.

However, Skattebo’s latest explanation offers a different perspective on what actually happened behind the scenes. During an interview with Rich Eisen, the Giants running back revealed that Harbaugh did not initially confront him after the incident. Instead, Schoen reached out directly, with the team’s message focused primarily on keeping Skattebo healthy and ready for the upcoming season.

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What happened between Cam Skattebo and John Harbaugh with NY Giants?

Cam Skattebo was asked what he could share about the conversation he had with John Harbaugh following the controversial backflip. His response suggested that the Giants’ concerns were less about punishing him for the incident and more about reminding him that his health needed to be the priority with the season approaching.

“Actually, Harbaugh didn’t even talk to me. Joe Schoen texted me and he was like: ‘Let’s lay low for a little bit.’ Just kind of reassuring me that, hey, the season’s coming up, we need you healthy, make sure that you’re in a good spot to be ready to play football.”

Skattebo also explained that the Giants’ front office already understood that he was not intentionally putting his health at risk. From his perspective, the organization knew that he would only participate in activities that he considered comfortable and would not deliberately do something that could seriously jeopardize his recovery or his ability to play football.

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“He knows I’m not going to do anything to harm my body and I’m only going to do things that are comfortable for me. So, it was less of a ‘Hey, you need to do this’ and more of like a ‘Hey, just look out for yourself and make sure that you’re healthy.'”

Cam Skattebo’s controversy with NY Giants

That account makes the situation sound considerably less like a serious dispute between Cam Skattebo and the Giants. Schoen’s message appears to have been more of a reminder that the running back’s health was too important to jeopardize, particularly after he had already endured a major injury during his rookie season.

Skattebo also revealed that Harbaugh did eventually ask him about the backflip. According to the running back, the conversation was relatively simple, with the Giants coach wanting to know what happened and why Skattebo failed to complete the maneuver.

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The exchange ultimately appears to have influenced Skattebo’s approach to doing similar stunts in the future. “He asked me about it. He asked me why I didn’t land it. I’m going to slowly go away from the backflips because people don’t like them.”