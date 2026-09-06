NY Giants former RB Tiki Barber gives sound advice for Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is falling on the New York Giants depth chart, but former running back Tiki Barber has come to give some advice.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is not carrying the most momentum out of all the New York Giants running backs. However, former team RB Tiki Barber is giving advice to the backup.

Appearing on the Talkin’ Giants podcast, Barber said “One of the things that he always used to preach, and this is what I would preach to Tyrone Tracy is to focus on the little things, the minutiae.”

And that is a huge advice. Tracy’s stock has gone down due to key details that have landed huge mistakes. Whether it’s fumbles or bad protection, Tracy’s lack of awareness in small details have made Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris leapfrog him in the pecking order.

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Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris have better overall skillsets

Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris profile as more traditional, physical, downhill runners than Tyrone Tracy. Mainly, they are both more willing blockers and more effective at overall play.

When playing for a coach like John Harbaugh, having a higher football IQ and being a great blocker will get you many snaps. Tracy is lacking both Skattebo and Harris on those aspects. As Barber said, it’s all in the minutiae.

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Is Tiki Barber a voice to actually listen to?

Barber played for 10 years in the NFL, all with the Giants and he was a three-time Pro Bowler and a 1x All Pro. So, yes, he is a credited voice when it comes to New York Giants running backs.

In fact, his best years were the last ones in his career. He learned that a durable-yet-effective career is the way to go. He finished his 10-year career with 10,449 rushing yards and 5,178 receiving yards.