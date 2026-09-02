NY Giants confirm uniform schedule for 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants will face a tough schedule in the 2026 NFL season, while alternating between their four uniform combinations throughout the year.

The New York Giants are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises, and their uniforms remain an important part of the team’s identity. Through the franchise’s official website, the Giants have revealed their four uniform combinations and when each one will be worn.

The G-Men have four uniform options to take the field: Blue, White, Legacy, and Vintage White. Each one reflects the distinctive identity of this historic East Rutherford franchise.

Four primetime games and the hope of extending the season beyond the regular season. How far can the New York Giants go in 2026 with Jaxson Dart at the helm?

Advertisement

Dressed in blue

“Big Blue” is one of the Giants’ most iconic nicknames. In keeping with that identity, the blue uniform is featured throughout much of the regular season, with the team wearing it in eight games, both at home and on the road.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action.

Week 1 vs Dallas Cowboys, September 13 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3 vs Tennessee Titans, September 27

Week 5 at Washington Commanders, October 11

Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints, October 18

Week 11 vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 22

Week 15 vs Cleveland Brows, December 20

Week 17 at Dallas Cowboys, January 3

Week 18 vs Philadelphia Eagles, January, TBD

Advertisement

Giants’ alternate uniform

The white uniform will also be part of John Harbaugh’s team, although it will be featured in fewer games. The Giants will wear their alternate uniform in just five contests, including two primetime matchups.

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams, September 21 (Monday Night Football)

Week 7 at Houston Texans, October 25

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts, November 29

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks, December 13

Week 16 at Detroit Lions, December 28 (Monday Night Football)

Advertisement

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants calls out the play.

The Legacy uniform will also make an appearance

The Giants’ history is reflected in one of their most iconic uniforms, the Legacy. The G-Men will wear the throwback look twice during the season.

Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals, October 4

Week 13 vs San Francisco 49ers, December 6

Advertisement

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action.

Vintage White will also be featured

The final uniform the Giants will wear this season is the Vintage White, which will be featured in two games, including one primetime matchup at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Week 9 at Philadelphia Eagles, November 8

Week 10 vs Washington Commanders, November 12 (Thursday Night Football)

Advertisement

Tyrod Taylor while playing for the New York Giants.

The New York Giants aim to rise to the occasion every NFL season, and their uniforms will be no exception. The goal of returning to the Super Bowl remains firmly in place in the Big Apple.