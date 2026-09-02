NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart ‘proud’ of Odell Beckham Jr. making final 53-man roster

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Jaxson Dart knows he will have Odell Beckham Jr. as one of his weapons in the New York Giants’ offense.

The final roster cutdown for the New York Giants had one player at the center of the spotlight: Odell Beckham Jr. Ultimately, John Harbaugh decided to keep the veteran on the 53-man roster, a decision Jaxson Dart believes he fully earned through his efforts over the past few weeks.

“Really just proud of him. He came in here, he earned it. He got better each and every week and he’s playing his best ball since he got here right now,” the quarterback said speaking to the press after practice.

In East Rutherford, there is growing excitement about an elite offense, with Dart entering the season with more experience and surrounded by players with plenty of NFL experience. Can this duo make a statement and ultimately win the NFC East?

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Dart enters his sophomore season more settled

Jaxson Dart enters his second year as a professional with a much firmer grasp of the offense, having transition-tested his dual-threat style after taking over starting duties mid-season. Despite step-up pressures and rookie growing pains, his poise under center improved down the stretch, showing smart decision-making and protecting the football while adding a dangerous mobility element in the red zone.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up.

In 14 games (12 starts) during his 2025 rookie campaign with the Giants, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes (63.7%) for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, posting a solid 91.7 passer rating while adding 487 yards and 9 scores on the ground.

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OBJ’s last NFL appearance

OBJ’s last stint in the NFL came with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, where his role was reduced to that of a veteran depth piece. Dealing with injuries and limited snaps in a crowded receiver room, Beckham Jr. appeared in nine games without a start, recording nine receptions on 18 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns before being released late in the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Dart’s excitement about having Nabers

John Harbaugh’s receiving corps for the upcoming season features five players, with Malik Nabers standing out as the top name. Dart, who often relies heavily on the passing game, expressed his excitement about having the No. 1 receiver at his disposal.

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“Whenever he’s out there on the field, whenever his time is ready for us as a team, I think it’s going to change a lot,” Dart expressed to the press. Nabers will have another chance to make his mark in East Rutherford after suffering a devastating injury last season.