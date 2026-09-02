John Harbaugh explains NY Giants’ decision to enter 2026 season with only two QBs on depth chart

John Harbaugh surprisingly decided that the Giants will enter the 2026 season with only two QBs on their 53-man roster.

The New York Giants have finalized their 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and one of the most notable decisions was keeping only two quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart will enter the season as the team’s starting quarterback, with veteran Jameis Winston behind him. Rather than carrying a third quarterback on the active roster, John Harbaugh and the Giants decided to use that roster flexibility elsewhere.

The decision immediately raised questions about whether the Giants were concerned about the health or availability of their two quarterbacks. Harbaugh, however, made it clear that was not the reason.

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John Harbaugh explains Giants’ two-QB decision

Asked whether keeping only Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston was a statement about the team’s confidence in the health of both quarterbacks, John Harbaugh rejected that idea.

“No. I think it’s more of a statement abut the quarterback room. We like our opportunities to have a third quarterback on the practice squad. You can elevate them for a game. Teams having four QBs aren’t going to elevate more than three anyway.”

Harbaugh’s explanation makes the Giants’ strategy clear. New York prefers to keep a third quarterback on the practice squad rather than using one of its 53-man roster spots on him. If necessary, that quarterback can be elevated for a game, giving the Giants additional flexibility without permanently dedicating an active-roster spot to a third QB.

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Giants gain two roster spots by keeping only two QBs

John Harbaugh also explained exactly what the New York Giants gain from the decision. “It just gives us another roster spot and, in this case, two more roster spots for other positions. That’s an advantage for us. That was our situation this year. It could change next year.”

This also shows that the Giants’ roster construction is not necessarily a long-term commitment. Harbaugh emphasized that the decision applies to the current season and could change in 2027.

What’s Giants’ QB depth chart for 2026 season?

With the roster now finalized, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston are officially the two quarterbacks on the Giants’ active roster. Dart is expected to be QB1 in his second season as the team’s starter, while Winston provides veteran experience and a proven backup option. Jake Heaner is on the practice squad and that’s the name that could be elevated as Harbaugh mentioned.