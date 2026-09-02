Josh Allen addresses Bills’ decision to keep four TEs

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen commented on the franchise's decision to keep four tight ends on its 53-man roster.

The Buffalo Bills have finalized their 53-man depth chart as they look to establish themselves as top contenders for the 2026-27 NFL season. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, who continues to prove why he is among the league’s elite, the star signal-caller shared his thoughts regarding specific roster decisions.

Speaking with reporters, Allen commented on the team’s decision to keep four tight ends on the roster. “I think you’ll see TEs have to (play FB role).. I think it puts a bind on defenses.. It messes with some rules. Whatever gives us an advantage in the run or pass game.. The 4 TEs we have are very smart and can do what they’re asked to do,” Allen said.

The tight ends tasked with delivering on offense are Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes, and Keleki Latu. All four have earned Allen’s full confidence and will play crucial roles around him.

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Josh Allen’s ongoing motivation

Allen remains driven by the goal to reach a Super Bowl rather than settling for contender status where big-game pressure has previously taken a toll. For the quarterback, that internal drive extends back to his early football journey.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills addresses the media following practice during training camp.

“Having zero offers out of high school, and still playing with that little chip that I have,” Allen said. “Going into the season, blank slate — we’re all 0-0. It’s a new season. I’m just trying to enjoy this game that I love.”

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The Bills continue practice this week, with another session scheduled for Wednesday, as they ramp up toward their season opener against the Houston Texans on September 13.

Coaching staff and front office maintain high expectations

Head coach Joe Brady and the front office also met with the media, projecting strong confidence in the group. Brady, entering his first NFL season as head coach after four years on the Bills’ staff, noted that expectations remain unchanged.

“There’s not a person in this room or this city or wherever that has higher expectations, and I’m always asking them myself,” Brady said. The external pressure comes especially after team owner Terry Pegula pointed to what he called the “proverbial playoff wall” facing the franchise.

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“We’ve been a steady contender. We didn’t win the division last year, but we still made the postseason,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “We’re excited about this team and excited about what’s still coming together. I’m not going to sit up here and make any crazy predictions; we haven’t even played a game.”