Mike Tomlin’s message to Steelers as he begins new NBC analyst role

Mike Tomlin may no longer be coaching the Steelers, but he made it clear that his connection to Pittsburgh has not disappeared.

Mike Tomlin is entering a new chapter of his football career after spending 19 seasons as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is now transitioning to a new role as an NBC analyst, meaning he will watch the Steelers from a very different perspective for the first time in nearly two decades.

Despite no longer being on Pittsburgh’s sideline, however, Tomlin made it clear that his relationship with the organization remains strong. During an interview with Dan Patrick, the former Steelers head coach explained why he will continue supporting the team as he begins his broadcasting career.

“I’m gonna root for those guys because that’s just who I am. I spent 19 years there. I had a hand in selecting most of those guys. And so when you have those intimate relationships, certainly that’s gonna be a component of viewing for me.”

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What’s next for Mike Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin’s move to NBC marks the beginning of a new professional chapter after nearly two decades on the Steelers’ sideline. His role will give him the opportunity to offer analysis based on the experience he accumulated during 19 seasons as an NFL head coach.

“I’m having the time of my life. I never had an August since I was like eight years old. I’ve always been on a football team or in a camp-like setting of some description. I can’t wait to see what September is like. I’ve enjoyed 2026. The free time.”

And while he will now have to evaluate teams from an analyst’s perspective, his loyalty to Pittsburgh remains intact. Tomlin may no longer be calling the plays or making decisions for the Steelers, but when the team takes the field, he will still be rooting for the players he helped develop and select.